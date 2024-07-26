AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
July 26, 2024

Capital market boost: SECP discusses strategy with PSX board

Published July 26, 2024

KARACHI: The top management of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) met with the Board of Directors of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to discuss the strategy for development of the capital market.

The participants from SECP included Akif Saeed (Chairman), Abdul Rehman Warraich (Commissioner – Securities Market Division) and other senior members of the management.

The participants discussed the challenges faced in the capital market and deliberated ways to address them. The meeting was focused on areas such as enhanced governance, operational compliance, increasing the stock market investor base, and striving for continuous digitalization in the capital market. The need for coordination among various stakeholders for development of the market, as well as creating awareness among potential investors, was keenly emphasized during the meeting.

In addition, the participants explored ways to strengthen connections between the capital markets of Pakistan and China, and attract greater Chinese investment in the companies listed at PSX.

In this regard, engagement with the stock market regulator, exchanges, and notable market participants of China was deemed as the basis for further collaboration and creating deeper linkages between the capital markets of the two countries.

