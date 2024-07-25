AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
Murray to play only doubles in Paris Games farewell

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 03:14pm

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Andy Murray said he will not compete in the singles competition at the Paris Games and will prioritise the doubles event in the final tournament of his career before retirement.

Murray skipped the singles in his final appearance at Wimbledon this month after having surgery to remove a spinal cyst in late June, but had initially entered in singles and doubles, alongside Dan Evans, in Paris.

However, the 37-year-old made the decision to skip singles before the draw was made on Thursday.

“I’ve take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan,” he said in a statement via his management team.

“Our practice has been great and we’re playing well together. Really looking forward to getting started and representing Britain one more time.”

Andy Murray confirms retirement after Paris Olympics

Murray won singles gold at London 2012, beating Roger Federer in the final, and successfully defended his title in Rio four years later defeating Juan Martin del Potro.

He also has a mixed doubles silver from London partnering Laura Robson.

The three-times Grand Slam winner said on Tuesday he would retire after the Paris Games, where the tennis tournament runs from July 27-Aug. 4 at Roland Garros.

Murray, who revived his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019, told British media on Wednesday that it was the right time to bow out.

“I didn’t feel that way a few months ago when I thought this was when I was going to stop,” he said.

“I didn’t really want to, whereas now I want to and I know that it’s the right time for me.”

