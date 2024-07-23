AGL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.4%)
AIRLINK 110.50 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.44%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.17%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFBL 42.13 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.86%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
HUBC 153.49 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.16%)
HUMNL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
NBP 47.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
OGDC 131.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.5%)
PAEL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.06%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
SEARL 55.63 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.64%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
TOMCL 36.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.04%)
TPLP 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.94%)
TREET 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,348 Increased By 57.3 (0.69%)
BR30 26,356 Increased By 344 (1.32%)
KSE100 79,118 Increased By 579 (0.74%)
KSE30 25,392 Increased By 184.2 (0.73%)
Andy Murray confirms retirement after Paris Olympics

AFP Published 23 Jul, 2024 01:18pm

PARIS: Former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner Andy Murray confrmed on Tuesday that he will retire after the Paris Olympics.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics. Competing for Great Britain have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time,” the 37-year-old wrote on social media.

Andy Murray gives fans an effort to remember in Miami swan song

Murray has twice won an Olympic gold medal in singles – at the 2012 Games in London and successfully defending the title four years later at Rio.

