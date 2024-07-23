Andy Murray confirms retirement after Paris Olympics

PARIS: Former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner Andy Murray confrmed on Tuesday that he will retire after the Paris Olympics.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics. Competing for Great Britain have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time,” the 37-year-old wrote on social media.

Andy Murray gives fans an effort to remember in Miami swan song

Murray has twice won an Olympic gold medal in singles – at the 2012 Games in London and successfully defending the title four years later at Rio.