AGL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AIRLINK 107.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DCL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
DFML 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.68%)
DGKC 89.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
FCCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.73%)
FFBL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.47%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 150.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.54%)
MLCF 36.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.93%)
NBP 49.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
OGDC 131.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.68%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
SEARL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.13%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
TREET 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.1%)
UNITY 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,380 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By -72.5 (-0.27%)
KSE100 79,269 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 25,460 Decreased By -58.6 (-0.23%)
Ukraine destroys 25 of 38 drones in Russian attack, air force says

KYIV: Ukrainian forces destroyed 25 Russian attack drones out of 38 launched overnight, Ukraine’s air force chief...
KYIV: Ukrainian forces destroyed 25 Russian attack drones out of 38 launched overnight, Ukraine’s air force chief said on Thursday.

“Last night, the enemy used 38 Shahed-131/136 attack drones, attacking Ukrainian infrastructure in several areas, including the south of Odesa region and central Ukraine,” Mykola Oleshchiuk said.

The air force chief said that three other drones “were lost after crossing the state border with Romania”. He gave no more details.

Romanian territory is just a few hundred metres from the Ukrainian Danube port of Izmail, in Odesa region, which was attacked by drones for the second night in a row.

Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said two people were wounded when drone debris hit a private house in Izmail district.

Russian attacks kill two in south Ukraine

Authorities in the capital Kyiv and in the Zhytomyr region said those regions had also been targeted.

Zhytomyr’s governor said that air defence systems hit most of the 10 aerial targets overnight, but drone debris damaged 10 private houses and one infrastructure facility.

The head of Kyiv’s military administration, Serhiy Popko, said that drones attacked the capital from different directions, but all of them were destroyed by air defence forces on the approaches.

Popko said there were no reports of damage or casualties in Kyiv.

