AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian attacks kill two in south Ukraine

AFP Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:11pm

KYIV: Russian attacks killed two people on the right bank of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region Friday, a day after Kyiv acknowledged its foothold on the left bank was mostly destroyed.

Ukraine managed to establish a small bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro river that cuts through the Kherson region last year in an attempt to create a buffer zone against Russian attacks.

But on Thursday, the military acknowledged that while fighting was still ongoing there, “most of the main positions of Ukrainian troops” in the village of Krynky where it had a foothold had been completely destroyed.

In the town of Bilozerka, about five kilometres (three miles) inland from the Dnipro river, “massive strikes by Russian rocket artillery” left two dead, Kherson region’s governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces kill five in east Ukraine, officials say

At least five others were injured, including a paramedic who was hit by a drone while helping the injured, he added.

Russian forces captured swathes of the Kherson region when they invaded in February 2022 but Ukrainian troops forced Moscow to withdraw its troops from the right bank later that year.

The Kremlin claims the Kherson region as its own and its forces on the opposite bank of the Dnipro river have continued to shell civilian areas.

Separately, in Ukraine’s northeast Kharkiv region, an Iskander missile attack injured at least nine people including a 14-year-old boy, the interior ministry said.

Russian forces Russia Ukraine conflict Russian attacks

Comments

200 characters

Russian attacks kill two in south Ukraine

ECP decides to implement Supreme Court’s order in reserved seats case

Pakistan is looking for external financing avenues: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 retreats, falls over 2% amid selling pressure

TLP ends Faizabad sit-in after reaching agreement with govt

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Global cyber outage grounds flights, disrupts businesses

PIA operations largely unaffected amid global cyber outage: official

Pakistan’s DG Khan Cement to establish subsidiary in US

Pakistan’s REER index decreases further to 100.1 in June 2024

INIL’s associate company to invest in Reko Diq project

Read more stories