AGL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AIRLINK 107.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.68%)
DGKC 89.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.82%)
FCCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.73%)
FFBL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.47%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 150.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.29%)
MLCF 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.04%)
NBP 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
OGDC 131.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 115.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
PTC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.13%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
TREET 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.1%)
UNITY 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,381 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.3%)
BR30 26,385 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.26%)
KSE100 79,263 Decreased By -133.9 (-0.17%)
KSE30 25,456 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.24%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei ends at 3-month low as yen strengthens

Reuters Published July 25, 2024 Updated July 25, 2024 11:57am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended at a three-month low and posted its biggest daily decline in three years on Thursday as the yen’s gain against major currencies hurt investor sentiment.

The Nikkei fell 3.28% to end at 37,869.51, its lowest close since April 25.

The index extended its losing streak to seven, the longest losing run since October 2021 and posted its biggest daily fall since June 2021.

The broader Topix slipped 2.98% to 2,709.86.

The yen rose to its strongest level against the dollar in 2-1/2 months and scaled multi-month highs against other currencies ahead of next week’s Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting.

A stronger yen tends to hurt exporter shares as it decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Japan’s Nikkei closes at one-month low on mixed US tech earnings, yen rally

“The market turned cautious about the yen’s gain against the dollar and other major currencies. That hurt investor sentiment,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“And worries about the U.S. economic slowdown seemed to have sent Wall Street lower overnight,” Tsuboi added.

Technology investor SoftBank Group tanked 9.39% to drag the Nikkei the most. Chip-related shares tracked their US peers, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest declining 4.82% and 6.04%, respectively.

Renesas Electronics slumped 13.62% after the chip maker reported a 29% decline in net profit for six months to June.

Nissan Motor fell 6.98% as the automaker saw first-quarter profit almost completely wiped out and slashed its annual outlook.

Food-related shares rose, with beer brewer Sapporo Holdings rising 3.23% to become the top performer on the Nikkei. Frozen-food maker Nichirei rose 3.13%.

All but three of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell. The airline sector inched up 0.57% to become the top-performing sector.

