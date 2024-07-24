AGL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.79%)
AIRLINK 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
DFML 43.85 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (8.89%)
DGKC 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
FFBL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
HUBC 153.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.38%)
NBP 48.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.25%)
OGDC 132.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.49%)
PAEL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.95%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.87%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 12.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.94%)
TOMCL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.11%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TREET 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,402 Increased By 57.1 (0.68%)
BR30 26,555 Increased By 207.6 (0.79%)
KSE100 79,437 Increased By 449.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,491 Increased By 125.5 (0.49%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slides as Wall Street losses, yen rally weigh

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 09:52am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell during morning trade on Wednesday, dragged lower by a decline in U.S. stocks and a stronger yen.

The Nikkei slid 0.22% to 39,508.84 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was down 0.37% at 2,822.91.

Wall Street ended slightly lower on Tuesday, while earnings from Alphabet and Tesla, the first from the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks, failed to spur widespread enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, the yen continued to rally, hovering around 155.455 per dollar, as markets priced in a 56% chance of a rate hike in Japan next week and fears of currency intervention kept speculators at bay.

A stronger yen tends to hurt exporter shares as it decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

The Nikkei briefly rebounded during trading as investors jumped in to buy stocks on the dip before slumping into negative territory again.

“Japanese equities are facing a double whammy of yen strength and caution in the tech space,” said Charu Chanana, global market strategist and head of FX strategy at Saxo.

Japan’s Nikkei rebounds from 3-week low as chipmakers, shippers rally

Traders will likely remain careful of testing the limits of yen weakness even if the Bank of Japan doesn’t strike the hawkish note next week, she added.

“This means broader Japanese equities could face further headwinds, especially if Big Tech earnings fail to meet the massive expectations.”

The benchmark index hit a record high of 42,426.77 on July 11 but has since suffered a string of losses as chip shares underperformed and the yen sharply appreciated from the 161 range. The Nikkei slid to a three-week low of 39,519.39 on Monday.

In individual stocks, Nidec jumped 6.4% after the Japanese electric motor maker raised its full-year operating profit forecast on Tuesday off the back of a recovery in demand for hard drive motors, efforts to raise its profitability and a weaker yen.

Mitsubishi Motors slid 8.8% on disappointing profits, becoming the worst percentage performer.

Nikkei share Nikkei 225 index Nikkei index Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei slides as Wall Street losses, yen rally weigh

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Oil prices rise as US crude, fuel inventories seen shrinking

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Read more stories