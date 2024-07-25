AGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
AIRLINK 108.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.62%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.72%)
DCL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
DFML 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
DGKC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FFL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
HUBC 151.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.57%)
NBP 49.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
OGDC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.74%)
PRL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.03%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
SEARL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 59.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,432 Increased By 26 (0.31%)
BR30 26,484 Increased By 30.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 79,692 Increased By 295.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 25,580 Increased By 62.2 (0.24%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls on weak China demand concerns, Mideast ceasefire talks

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 09:45am

Oil prices eased on Thursday as concerns over weak demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer, and expectations of a nearing ceasefire deal in the Middle East overcame gains in the previous session after draws in U.S. inventories.

Brent crude futures for September fell 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $81.08 a barrel by 0355 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September slid 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $76.96 per barrel.

Both benchmarks settled higher on Wednesday, snapping consecutive sessions of declines after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels last week. That compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6-million-barrel draw.

U.S. gasoline stocks dropped by 5.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 400,000 draw. Distillate stockpiles fell by 2.8 million barrels versus expectations for a 250,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

“Despite draws in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks, investors remained wary about weakening demand in China and expectations of advancing ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas added to pressure,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

This year, China’s oil imports and refinery runs have trended lower than in 2023 on weaker fuel demand amid sluggish economic growth, according to government data.

Oil prices rise off six-week lows as US fuel stocks decline

Slumping U.S. stock markets also reduced traders’ risk appetite, Kikukawa added. All three main indexes on Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday.

In the Middle East, efforts to reach a ceasefire deal to end the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and militant group Hamas under a plan outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden in May and mediated by Egypt and Qatar have gained momentum over the past month.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sketched a vague outline of a plan for a “deradicalized” post-war Gaza in a speech to U.S. Congress and touted a potential future alliance between Israel and America’s Arab allies.

“If Middle East ceasefire talks progress, U.S. equities continue to slide, and China’s economy remains sluggish, oil prices could fall to early June levels,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

Additionally, clarity on U.S. interest rate cuts is missing, said Phillip Nova analyst Priyanka Sachdeva, who does not expect robust demand given China’s economic recovery has been poor.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates just twice this year, in September and December, according to a Reuters poll of economists, as resilient U.S. consumer demand warrants a cautious approach despite easing inflation.

Lower interest rates should spur economic growth, leading to more oil consumption.

Crude Oil Oil prices Oil Brent crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil falls on weak China demand concerns, Mideast ceasefire talks

25pc tax slapped on imported mobile phones in CBU condition

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

Further cut in key policy rate expected

Those who stole CCTV footage are real culprits: IK

CTO actions undermine taxation system’s integrity: ATIR

AGP finds Rs33bn discrepancies in tax receipts

Discos tariff: CPPA-G revises upward its positive adjustment request for June

Read more stories