Gauff named Team USA’s female flag bearer for Paris Games

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:47pm

PARIS: US Open champion Coco Gauff will be the female flag bearer for the United States at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, joining four-time NBA champion LeBron James, the American team said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Gauff will be the first US tennis player to carry the flag, three years after she was forced to miss the Tokyo Olympics when she tested positive for COVID.

“I never thought in a million years I would have the honour of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the opening ceremony,” Gauff said in a statement.

“I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is.”

India not content with just qualifying for team events at Paris Games, says coach

Gauff and James earned their selections through a vote of their fellow US athletes, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

“To be nominated by your teammates for this honour speaks volumes about the way in which Coco approaches her sport and her role as a member of Team USA,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said.

The tennis world number two Gauff exploded onto the international stage five years ago when she beat her idol, Venus Williams, in a dream run to the Wimbledon fourth round when she was just 15-years-old.

She clinched her maiden major title at the US Open last year.

Gauff is expected to compete in both the singles and doubles on the clay courts at Roland Garros, when the Olympic tennis competition begins on July 27.

