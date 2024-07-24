AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.36%)
AIRLINK 109.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.8%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 44.30 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (10.01%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
FCCL 21.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
NBP 49.16 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.44%)
OGDC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PAEL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SEARL 56.19 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
TOMCL 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.86%)
TPLP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.24%)
TREET 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.51%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 63.1 (0.76%)
BR30 26,449 Increased By 101.3 (0.38%)
KSE100 79,397 Increased By 409.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 25,518 Increased By 153.1 (0.6%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany’s Scholz says ‘competent’ Harris could win US election

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:14pm

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised US Vice President Kamala Harris as a “competent and experienced” politician who could well win the US election, but he stopped short of endorsing her over Republican Donald Trump.

Scholz had been unusually direct in his endorsement of US Joe Biden before the latter dropped his reelection bid last weekend and endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party’s candidate to face Trump in the November election.

Many German politicians fear Trump could impose higher tariffs on imports if he returned to office, and they have raised questions about US support for the NATO military alliance.

Germany was frequently the focus of Trump’s ire during his first term due to its trade surplus with the United States and low spending on defence. Berlin has however in recent years upped its defence spending.

Kamala Harris closes in on nomination with delegates secured, to campaign in Wisconsin

“The election campaign in the USA will certainly be exciting, now with a slightly new line-up and a new constellation,” Scholz told an annual summer news conference on Wednesday.

“I think it is very possible that Kamala Harris will win the election, but the American voters will decide.”

Scholz said he had met Harris several times.

“This is a competent and experienced politician who knows exactly what she is doing,” he said. “She knows what she wants and what she can do.”

Trump takes fight against Harris to North Carolina rally

Separately Scholz defended his government’s economic policy and assured he would be standing for reelection in next year’s federal vote despite poor poll ratings.

Asked if like Biden, he might consider renouncing his bid for reelection, he joked “thank you for the very nice and friendly question.”

“And no, the SPD is a very united party. We are all determined to go into the next general election campaign together and win. And I will run as chancellor to become chancellor again.”

Scholz, 66, has seen his personal popularity, along with that of his coalition, plunge since taking office in late 2021. Polls frequently place him behind the leader of the opposition conservatives.

The chancellor has battled an array of major crises, in particular Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting influx of more than one million refugees and end of cheap Russian gas imports upon which the German economy relied.

Olaf Scholz US elections Kamala Harris 2024 US election

Comments

200 characters

Germany’s Scholz says ‘competent’ Harris could win US election

Biden admin seeks $101mn aid for Pakistan to ‘strengthen democracy, fight terrorism’

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Cabinet meeting: PM Shehbaz slams PTI, but no ban so far

Lucky Core Industries to enhance soda ash plant capacity by 200,000 tons per annum

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax jumps 40% in Apr-Jun

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Bangladesh garment factories reopen after unrest

Pakistan stays among worst passports in the world, Singapore retains top spot

Oil prices edge up off six-week lows

At least 18 dead in Nepal plane crash, officials say

Read more stories