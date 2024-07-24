AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.36%)
AIRLINK 109.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.8%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 44.30 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (10.01%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
FCCL 21.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
NBP 49.16 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.44%)
OGDC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PAEL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SEARL 56.19 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
TOMCL 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.86%)
TPLP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.24%)
TREET 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.51%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 63.1 (0.76%)
BR30 26,449 Increased By 101.3 (0.38%)
KSE100 79,397 Increased By 409.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 25,518 Increased By 153.1 (0.6%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh garment factories reopen after unrest

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:01pm
Garment workers break for lunch during work hours, in Dhaka on July 24, 2024. Photo: AFP
Garment workers break for lunch during work hours, in Dhaka on July 24, 2024. Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Garment factories and banks reopened in Bangladesh Wednesday after authorities eased a curfew imposed to contain deadly clashes sparked by student protests over civil service employment quotas.

Last week’s violence killed at least 186 people, according to an AFP count of victims reported by police and hospitals, during some of the worst unrest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s tenure.

Thousands of troops are patrolling cities around the South Asian country to keep order, and most Bangladeshis remain without internet nearly a week after a nationwide shutdown was imposed.

But with calm returning to the streets after several days of unbridled mayhem, the country’s economically vital textile factories resumed operations after government clearance.

Bangladesh arrest total passes 2,500: AFP tally

“We were worried about the future of our company,” 40-year-old factory worker Khatun, who gave only one name, told AFP.

Despite the disruption, Khatun said she supported the demands of student protesters to reform government hiring rules and was shocked by last week’s violence.

“The government should implement all their demands,” she said. “A lot of them were killed. They sacrificed for future generations.”

The garment industry generates $50 billion in yearly export revenue for Bangladesh, employing millions of young women to sew clothes for H&M, Zara, Gap and other leading international brands.

Bangladesh PM blames opposition for violence

A spokesperson for the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association told AFP that garment factories had resumed business “across the country”.

Hasina’s home minister Asaduzzaman Khan agreed to exempt textile workers from an ongoing curfew to allow them to return to work, the peak body’s spokesman said.

The curfew was eased Wednesday to allow some commerce to resume but remains in effect for most Bangladeshis for 19 hours each day.

Banks, the stock exchange in the capital Dhaka, and some government offices also opened between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm to match the daily break in the stay-home order, government spokesman Shibli Sadiq told AFP.

‘So much blood’

The student group which led this month’s protests has suspended demonstrations until at least Friday, with one leader saying they had not wanted reform “at the expense of so much blood”.

Bangladesh calm a day after top court scrapped some job quotas

Police have arrested at least 2,500 people since the violence began last week.

Hasina’s government says the stay-home order will be relaxed further as the situation improves.

Broadband internet was being gradually restored on Tuesday evening but mobile internet – a key communication method for protest organisers – remained inoperative.

Internet connectivity across Bangladesh was still around 20 percent of normal levels, according to data published by US-based monitor Netblocks.

With around 18 million young people in Bangladesh out of work, according to government figures, the June reintroduction of the quota scheme – halted since 2018 – deeply upset graduates facing an acute jobs crisis.

Bangladesh top court scraps most job quotas that triggered deadly protests, media reports

Critics say the quota is used to stack public jobs with loyalists to Hasina’s Awami League.

The Supreme Court on Sunday cut the number of reserved jobs but fell short of protesters’ demands to scrap the quotas entirely.

Hasina, 76, has ruled the country since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition.

Her government is also accused by rights groups of misusing state institutions to entrench its hold on power and stamp out dissent, including by the extrajudicial killing of opposition activists.

Bangladesh Bangladesh police Bangladesh protestors Bangladesh job quota Bangladesh army Bangladesh Supreme Court

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh garment factories reopen after unrest

Biden admin seeks $101mn aid for Pakistan to ‘strengthen democracy, fight terrorism’

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Cabinet meeting: PM Shehbaz slams PTI, but no ban so far

Lucky Core Industries to enhance soda ash plant capacity by 200,000 tons per annum

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax jumps 40% in Apr-Jun

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan stays among worst passports in the world, Singapore retains top spot

Oil prices edge up off six-week lows

At least 18 dead in Nepal plane crash, officials say

Read more stories