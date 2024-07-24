AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,344 Increased By 54.2 (0.65%)
BR30 26,347 Increased By 335.5 (1.29%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-24

China stocks post biggest fall in 6 months

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 06:43am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks recorded their biggest single-day drop in six months, demonstrating the fragility of investor sentiment despite ongoing stimulus efforts. Hong Kong shares were also down.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index closed down 2.1%, its largest one-day decline since mid-January, after snapping a 7-session winning streak on Monday.

Liquor and consumer-related shares slumped on Tuesday, dragging on the broader market, as consumer sentiment remained frail after a key leadership gathering last week.

China surprised markets on Monday by lowering a string of major short- and long-term interest rates, in an effort to boost growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The surprise monetary easing won’t move the needle on growth but it sends a strong signal that authorities are going to “actively expand domestic demand” as stated in China’s third plenum by exhausting all policy means, said analysts at TD Securities.

Investors are taking a defensive stance, continuing to rotate into the banking sector, UBS analysts said in a note on Tuesday.

The CSI banks index was one of the few bright spots, up 0.9%. Liquor shares dropped 4.3%, while chip stocks were down 4.9%. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.65% at 2,915.37.

The CSI’s financial sector sub-index slipped 0.36%, the consumer staples sector fell 3.29%, the real estate index was down 2.35% and the healthcare sub-index dropped 3.12%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 2.58% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 3.044%.

At 0726 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.2746 per US dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 7.2736.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 166.52 points or 0.94% at 17,469.36. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.95% to 6,194.69.

Hong Kong shares China stocks Hang Seng Index CSI300 Index Chinese stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks post biggest fall in 6 months

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories