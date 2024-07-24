Macron says won't name new French govt till after Olympics

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday dismissed a left-wing alliance's push to name a new prime minister after snap elections, saying parties in a fractured parliament must come together to build a broad coalition after the Paris Olympic Games.

"Of course we need to be concentrated on the (Olympic) Games until mid-August," Macron told broadcaster France 2. "From then it will be my responsibility to name a prime minister... with the broadest possible backing."