AGL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.4%)
AIRLINK 110.50 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.44%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.17%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFBL 42.13 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.86%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
HUBC 153.49 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.16%)
HUMNL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
NBP 47.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
OGDC 131.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.5%)
PAEL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.06%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
SEARL 55.63 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.64%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
TOMCL 36.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.04%)
TPLP 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.94%)
TREET 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,348 Increased By 57.3 (0.69%)
BR30 26,356 Increased By 344 (1.32%)
KSE100 79,118 Increased By 579 (0.74%)
KSE30 25,392 Increased By 184.2 (0.73%)
Markets

London’s FTSE 100 falls as copper miners, automobile stocks weigh

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2024 01:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

London’s FTSE 100 inched down on Tuesday as copper miners weighed heavily on the market, tracking lower copper prices, while positive updates from companies helped contain declines.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3%, after logging its best session in more than a week on Monday.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 0.1% as of 0719 GMT. Industrial metal miners led declines with a 1.7% loss.

Heavyweights like Rio Tinto and Glencore slipped over 1% each as copper prices were pressured by growing concerns over prolonged weakness in Chinese demand after the country’s latest policy announcements disappointed investors.

The sector hit its lowest level since early April.

Automobile and parts stocks also fell 1.6%, with Dowlais Group, TI Fluid Systems and Aston Martin falling over 1% each, after German automaker Porsche AG cut its sales and profitability outlook.

Energy and precious metal miners also slipped 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Investor focus is on Wall Street giants like Alphabet and Tesla that will report quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday.

US gross domestic product numbers and inflation data, due later this week, could shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

FTSE 100 rebounds amid broader gains; Rentokil surges

Politics continued to make headlines in the US after Vice President Kamala Harris secured support from delegates needed to become the Democrat nominee after President Joe Biden abandoned his reelection bid.

Meanwhile in London, SThree Plc jumped 3.5% after announcing its half-yearly results.

Compass gained 3.2% after the catering group raised its 2024 profit and revenue forecasts for the second time this year despite easing prices.

Beazley rose 2.2% after the insurer said it had no plans to alter its guidance in the wake of Friday’s global IT glitch.

