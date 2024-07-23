AGL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.4%)
World

Japan imposes sanctions on four Israeli settlers in West Bank

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2024 01:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japan imposed asset-freeze sanctions on four individual Israeli settlers for violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the government’s top spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Violent acts by some Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank have increased dramatically since last October, said Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

In this situation and taking into account the steps taken by the G7 countries and others, Japan decided to designate the four Israeli settlers involved in violent acts as targets for asset freezing, he explained.

Gaza health ministry says 70 killed after Israel evacuation order

“Japan will steadily implement these asset freezing measures and continue to strongly urge the Israeli government to completely freeze settlement activities in cooperation with the international community, including the G7,” Hayashi said.

Britain, the United States and Canada have sanctioned some individual Israeli settlers in response to heightening violence in the occupied West Bank amid Israel’s war in Gaza after Palestinian group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

Japan United States G7 countries Israeli military Israeli strikes on Gaza Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi Japan imposes sanctions Israeli settlers

Comments

200 characters

