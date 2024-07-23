AGL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.4%)
AIRLINK 110.50 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.44%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.17%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFBL 42.13 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.86%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
HUBC 153.49 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.16%)
HUMNL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
NBP 47.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
OGDC 131.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.5%)
PAEL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.06%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
SEARL 55.63 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.64%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
TOMCL 36.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.04%)
TPLP 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.94%)
TREET 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,348 Increased By 58.1 (0.7%)
BR30 26,355 Increased By 343.3 (1.32%)
KSE100 79,090 Increased By 550.6 (0.7%)
KSE30 25,388 Increased By 180.1 (0.71%)
Palestinian officials say Israel troops kill 5 in West Bank raid

AFP Published 23 Jul, 2024 01:22pm

TULKAREM: Palestinian officials said Israeli troops killed five Palestinians, including two women, in a pre-dawn raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

The deaths came when Israeli forces raided the Tulkarem camp in the northern West Bank, the head of its popular committee, Faisal Salamah, told AFP.

An activist at the camp confirmed the toll.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated a 30-year-old man for bullet wounds to the abdomen, thigh and hand, and three women for shrapnel wounds, one of them to the eye.

Gaza health ministry says 70 killed after Israel evacuation order

Palestinian official news agency Wafa said more than 25 military vehicles, including bulldozers, stormed the camp, scooping up rubble to block off its narrow alleys.

The town of Tulkarem is known as a hub of Palestinian activity and is frequently raided by Israeli troops.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has spiked since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza.

At least 579 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers in the territory since the conflict began, according to health ministry figures.

