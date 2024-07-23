Palestinian officials say Israel troops kill 5 in West Bank raid

TULKAREM: Palestinian officials said Israeli troops killed five Palestinians, including two women, in a pre-dawn raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

The deaths came when Israeli forces raided the Tulkarem camp in the northern West Bank, the head of its popular committee, Faisal Salamah, told AFP.

An activist at the camp confirmed the toll.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated a 30-year-old man for bullet wounds to the abdomen, thigh and hand, and three women for shrapnel wounds, one of them to the eye.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa said more than 25 military vehicles, including bulldozers, stormed the camp, scooping up rubble to block off its narrow alleys.

The town of Tulkarem is known as a hub of Palestinian activity and is frequently raided by Israeli troops.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has spiked since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza.

At least 579 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers in the territory since the conflict began, according to health ministry figures.