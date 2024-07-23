AGL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.86%)
AIRLINK 108.30 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.34%)
BOP 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
DCL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
DFML 37.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.57%)
DGKC 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.27%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 151.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
NBP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
OGDC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.62%)
PAEL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.4%)
PRL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.11%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
SEARL 55.31 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.05%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.95%)
TPLP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TREET 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 54.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.69%)
UNITY 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 37.3 (0.45%)
BR30 26,185 Increased By 173.3 (0.67%)
KSE100 78,882 Increased By 342.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 25,280 Increased By 71.6 (0.28%)
China’s yuan steady following rate cuts, eyes on US data

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2024 10:37am

SHANGHAI: The yuan held steady on Tuesday against the US dollar, with analysts saying the fragile currency would stand up to the central bank’s cut in key interest rates, as traders await US data this week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

China surprised markets on Monday by lowering a string of major short and long-term interest rates, in an effort to boost growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

Analysts said the cuts would not hurt the yuan as the central bank could use tools such as official guidance to avoid disorderly depreciation.

Spot yuan opened at 7.2722 per dollar and was last trading 2 pips lower than the previous late session close at 7.2738 by 0259 GMT, down 1.97% from the midpoint.

The yuan is down 2.4% this year, pressured since early 2023 by domestic woes as a moribund property sector, anaemic consumption and falling yields drive out capital, while foreign investors avoid the struggling stock market.

Prior to the opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a band of 2%, at 7.1334 a dollar, or 1,412 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

The PBOC is likely to look to short-circuit any sharp or disorderly depreciation in the offshore yuan against the dollar by lowering daily fixes and tightening offshore funding, Citi traders said.

Yuan weakens to 6-month low

“We think rallies in the US dollar against the offshore yuan spot should not be chased, but dips towards support at 7.2850/7.2640 should be bought,” they said in a note to investors.

Market participants are also waiting for clues from US economic data due later in the week and key monetary policy meetings next week of the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan.

The futures market is betting that this Friday’s US PCE deflators will provide the Fed the confidence to deliver two to three rate cuts in September-December, said Philip Wee, senior FX strategist at DBS.

“We believe USD/CNY will fall to 7.21 by the end of this year on the two Fed cuts we expect later this year,” Wee said.

