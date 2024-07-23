KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 22, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,539.19 High: 80,085.63 Low: 78,404.76 Net Change: 1578.70 Volume (000): 201,001 Value (000): 12,978,215 Makt Cap (000) 2,481,432,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,059.05 NET CH (-) 234.12 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,769.58 NET CH (-) 151.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,541.36 NET CH (-) 363.90 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,396.72 NET CH (-) 559.98 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,626.35 NET CH (-) 142.95 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,073.61 NET CH (-) 60.75 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-JuLY-2024 ====================================

