BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 22, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,539.19
High: 80,085.63
Low: 78,404.76
Net Change: 1578.70
Volume (000): 201,001
Value (000): 12,978,215
Makt Cap (000) 2,481,432,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,059.05
NET CH (-) 234.12
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,769.58
NET CH (-) 151.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,541.36
NET CH (-) 363.90
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,396.72
NET CH (-) 559.98
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,626.35
NET CH (-) 142.95
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,073.61
NET CH (-) 60.75
------------------------------------
As on: 22-JuLY-2024
====================================
