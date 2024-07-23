Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 22, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 08:29am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 22, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,539.19
High:                      80,085.63
Low:                       78,404.76
Net Change:                  1578.70
Volume (000):                201,001
Value (000):              12,978,215
Makt Cap (000)         2,481,432,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,059.05
NET CH                    (-) 234.12
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,769.58
NET CH                    (-) 151.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,541.36
NET CH                    (-) 363.90
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,396.72
NET CH                    (-) 559.98
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,626.35
NET CH                    (-) 142.95
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,073.61
NET CH                     (-) 60.75
------------------------------------
As on:                  22-JuLY-2024
====================================

