France’s Macron praises Biden’s ‘courage’ and ‘sense of duty’

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday praised US counterpart Joe Biden’s “courage” and “sense of duty”, and called for the “spirit of partnership” between the two countries to continue beyond the next presidential election.

Biden, 81, announced on Sunday that he was dropping out of the US presidential race following intense pressure to step aside after a dismal debate performance last month. He has since endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as candidate.

“I appreciate the courage, the spirit of responsibility and the sense of duty that led you to this decision,” wrote Macron in a letter to Biden, extracts of which were made public by the Elysee Palace.

“At a time when we have just celebrated the 80th anniversary of D-Day together, I hope that this spirit of partnership between the two sides of the Atlantic will continue to drive the historic relations between our two countries,” Macron said.

In early June, Biden travelled to France on a state visit and attended commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that changed the course of World War II.

At that time Macron emphasised unity with the United States under Biden and expressed gratitude for his counterpart’s approach to Europe.

“I thank you, Mr President, for being the president of the world’s number one power but doing it with the loyalty of a partner who likes and respects the Europeans,” he said in June.