Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE jails 57 Bangladeshis for protests: state media

AFP Published July 22, 2024 Updated July 22, 2024 04:54pm

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has handed lengthy prison sentences to 57 Bangladeshi expatriates for protesting against their government while in the Gulf country where demonstrations are banned, state media reported Monday.

Protests have swept Bangladesh this month against a quota system for civil service jobs that critics say benefits supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule.

Bangladesh top court scraps most job quotas that triggered deadly protests, media reports

The near-daily marches escalated last week into civil unrest which has left 163 people dead. More than 500 people, including some opposition leaders, have been arrested in Dhaka since the violence began, according to police.

On Monday, the official Emirati news agency WAM said three Bangladeshi expatriates were sentenced to life, 53 others to 10 years in prison, and one to 11 years for participating in alleged protests.

The defendants had “gathered and incited riots in several streets across the UAE on Friday,” WAM said, adding they would be deported after the completion of their prison terms.

The charges follow a swift investigation that was ordered on Friday, according to WAM.

A witness confirmed “that the defendants gathered and organised large-scale marches in several streets of the UAE in protest against decisions made by the Bangladeshi government,” it added.

The UAE, an autocratic federation of seven sheikhdoms, is populated mostly by expatriates, many of them south Asians who work as labourers.

Bangladesh calm a day after top court scrapped some job quotas

Bangladeshis form the third largest expatriate group in the UAE, after Pakistanis and Indians, according to the UAE foreign ministry.

The oil-rich Gulf state bans unauthorised protests and prohibits criticism of rulers or speech that is deemed to create or encourage social unrest.

Defamation, as well as verbal and written insults, whether published or made in private, are punishable by law.

The country’s penal code also criminalises offending foreign states or jeopardising ties with them.

United Arab Emirates Bangladesh protests students protests in Bangladesh

Comments

200 characters
M. Zahid Iftikhar Jul 22, 2024 03:25pm
This is cruel & unusual punishment.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

UAE jails 57 Bangladeshis for protests: state media

Rupee loses some ground against US dollar

Azm-e-Istehkam: serious issues being politicised, DG ISPR says

PTI says Raoof Hasan, Barrister Gohar ‘arrested’

Power generation in Pakistan down, cost also decreases over 10% YoY in June

Backed by Biden, Kamala Harris moves to lock up White House bid

Bangladesh calm a day after top court scrapped some job quotas

Israel issues evacuation orders in southern Gaza, kills 16 Palestinians

Oil prices stable after Biden exit while rate outlook remains in focus

Israeli Defence Minister thanks Biden for 'unwavering support' for Israel

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories