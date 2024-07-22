Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Vodafone sells further 10% stake in Vantage Towers for 1.3bn euros

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2024 12:20pm

LONDON: Britain’s Vodafone said it sold a further 10% stake in Vantage Towers for 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion), bringing its ownership in a group which controls European mobile phone masts down to its intended level with infrastructure investors.

The stake sale is the final part of a deal announced in 2022 when Vodafone said it would sell a chunk of its Germany-based masts company to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and KKR to raise proceeds to reduce its debt.

Vodafone said on Monday that the 1.3 billion euros from the latest sale took total proceeds from the Vantage Towers sale to 6.6 billion euros.

Vodafone exits Italy in final step in CEO’s growth plan

Oak Holdings, the partnership that co-controls Vantage Towers, bought the 10% stake and following the deal, Vodafone said Oak Holdings owns 89.3% of Vantage Towers, with Vodafone’s effective ownership at 44.7%.

The proceeds from the latest sale would cut net debt by 0.1x, in line with Vodafone’s target of operating in the lower half of its 2.25x - 2.75x leverage range, the company said.

Vodafone

Comments

200 characters

Vodafone sells further 10% stake in Vantage Towers for 1.3bn euros

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 loses over 1,000 points as selling pressure persists

KE wants evaluation of proposal to convert Jamshoro plant to Thar coal

DG ISPR to hold press conference today

Backed by Biden, Kamala Harris moves to lock up White House bid

LHC suspends operation of SRO 350 (I)/2024

Bangladesh calm a day after top court scrapped some job quotas

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

Oil prices rise as investors look for signs US rate cuts to begin

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

Read more stories