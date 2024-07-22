Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ryanair quarterly profit misses estimates, warns of weaker summer fares

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2024 11:34am

DUBLIN: Ryanair on Monday reported a 46% fall in after-tax profit for its April-June quarter from the prior year, missing analyst estimates, and warned that fares for its key summer months would be “materially lower” than last year.

After tax-profit for the three months to the end of June, the first quarter of Ryanair’s financial year, was 360 million euros ($392 million), well below the 538 million euro profit forecast in a company poll of analysts.

Average fares per passenger fell 15% in the quarter from a year earlier as the airline was forced to engage in “more price stimulation than we had previously expected,” Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said in a statement.

Ryanair traffic rises 11% to record high in June

“While Q2 demand is strong, pricing remains softer than we expected, and we now expect Q2 fares to be materially lower than last summer (previously expected to be flat to modestly up),” O’Leary said, referring to the July-September quarter when Ryanair typically makes most of its profit.

He said it was too early to forecast profit for the full financial year, which ends on March 31.

The Irish airline, Europe’s largest by passenger numbers, has already seen its shares fall 24% from an April 8 peak, in large part due to fare weakness.

ryanair

Comments

200 characters

Ryanair quarterly profit misses estimates, warns of weaker summer fares

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 loses over 1,000 points as selling pressure persists

KE wants evaluation of proposal to convert Jamshoro plant to Thar coal

DG ISPR to hold press conference today

Backed by Biden, Kamala Harris moves to lock up White House bid

LHC suspends operation of SRO 350 (I)/2024

Bangladesh calm a day after top court scrapped some job quotas

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

Oil prices rise as investors look for signs US rate cuts to begin

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

Read more stories