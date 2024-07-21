AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

China’s defending champion Zheng into Palermo final

AFP Published 21 Jul, 2024 01:07pm

PALERMO: Chinese top seed Zheng Qinwen reached her first final since the Australian Open on Saturday with a straight-sets win over Frenchwoman Diane Parry in Palermo.

Zheng, who is defending the title after winning her maiden WTA trophy in Sicily last year, won 7-5, 6-4 to set up a Sunday meeting with Karolina Muchova.

The world number seven enjoyed a strong start to the year with her run in Melbourne, when she lost in the final to Aryna Sabalenka, but was playing in her first semi-final since.

“Tonight I was more pumped than other matches,” Zheng said.

“She played really well and she has a tough game. She has a really good touch on clay court. It’s not easy to play against her. She has a lot of change of rhythm, variation.”

India’s Paes, Amritraj make history joining Tennis Hall of Fame

The 21-year-old took the first set with a hold in the 12th game following a run of three consecutive breaks.

A single break in the third game of the second set was enough as Parry failed to make any more inroads into the Zheng serve.

In the other last-four match, last year’s French Open runner-up Muchova thrashed Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-1.

Zheng Qinwen Diane Parry

Comments

200 characters

China’s defending champion Zheng into Palermo final

Attack on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt condemned by FO

Bangladesh top court scraps most job quotas that triggered deadly protests, media reports

Rs105b recovered in campaign against power pilferage

Israel’s Netanyahu says he will meet Joe Biden on Tuesday

Breach of IP rights: CRB cannot hear rectification plea: LHC

Business community urges PM to review ‘negative’ measures in Finance Act

Approval of Rs72bn project by Discos BoDs a must: CDWP bars PPMC from negotiating APMS project with ADB

Banning a political party ‘murder of democracy’: IK

JVs strategy evolved: Chinese companies will be invited to invest in 7 major sectors

Russia says it downs eight Ukraine-launched drones

Read more stories