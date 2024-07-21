AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Drone strike damages ship off Yemen: UK agency

AFP Published 21 Jul, 2024 03:29am

DUBAI: A commercial vessel was attacked twice by drones off the coast of Yemen on Saturday but proceeded with its voyage despite sustaining damage, a British maritime security agency said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, run by the British navy, said the attack happened 64 nautical miles northwest of Mokha, Yemen, near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The vessel was first hit by an uncrewed aerial system that exploded close by, causing minor damage, UKMTO said.

The second attack involved an uncrewed surface vessel that also exploded nearby, it said, adding both the crew and vessel were safe.

The vessel later reported a missile “splashing in close proximity,” which appears to have been a failed missile strike, said UKMTO.

The agency did not identify the vessel or say who was behind the attacks.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels have launched dozens of drone and missile strikes against Israel-linked shipping since November in a campaign they say is intended to signal solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza war.

The Huthis have attacked at least 88 commercial vessels in nine months, according to a tally by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank.

On Friday the rebels struck a Singapore-flagged container ship with missiles and drones, sparking a fire that the crew later extinguished.

The Huthi attacks have prompted some shipping companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, a vital route that normally carries about 12 percent of global trade.

Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday reported a 23.4-percent drop in annual revenues which it attributed to disruption to Red Sea shipping.

