40 dead in boat fire off Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE: At least 40 migrants have died and several others were injured after a boat they were travelling in caught fire off the northern coast of Haiti, a UN agency said Friday.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that the Haitian Coast Guard rescued 41 survivors, 11 of whom were hospitalized, including some for burns. But “at least 40 migrants have died, and several others were injured,” the IOM said. The boat, carrying more than 80 people, had left the port of Labadee on Wednesday en route to the Turks and Caicos Islands, a 150-mile (240-kilometer) journey, the IOM reported, citing Haiti’s National Office for Migration. There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire. Migration from the poverty-stricken Caribbean country has been surging for months, as thousands of people flee a spike in violence from criminal gangs that now control wide swaths of territory.