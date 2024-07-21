DRC meeting calls for required monsoon preparations

ISLAMABAD: The second meeting of the National Disaster Response Committee (DRC) was convened at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Headquarters in Islamabad today, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The meeting aimed to review progress on directions given during first DRC meeting and preparations by provinces and departments for Monsoon 2024.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chaired the meeting, whereas PM’s Coordinator for Climate Change Romina Khursheed was also present. The other attendees included senior officials from various ministries, NDMA, PDMAs, SDMAs, representatives from PMD, PCIW, NHA, FFC, Railways and relevant stakeholders.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik delivered the opening remarks, which were followed by briefs on likely impacts of monsoon during upcoming weeks by officials of NEOC, preparedness on part of NDMA and updates from Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), State departments, and other relevant stakeholders on tasks assigned at the initial meeting held on 08 July.

The chair was informed of the ongoing efforts to address potential emergencies, rectify shortcomings, and resource deployment plan for vulnerable areas and regions.

After conclusion of formal updates, Chairman NDMA directed the stakeholders to identify reserve deficiencies and leverage necessary resources available within local formations, departments and domestic / international humanitarian agencies operating in respective areas to address potential crises. PDMA Punjab and Sindh were instructed to continue surveillance of river water levels, eradicate encroachments on waterways and riverbanks, and ensure a state of readiness for potential flood emergencies. He urged relevant departments to secure critical infrastructure such as roads and communication networks against potential threats.

Romina Khursheed directed PDMAs/SDMAs to develop standardized response plans for effective disaster management, which will subsequently be presented to the prime minister during next follow up meeting.

At the end, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister of Housing and Works, highlighted the necessity of well-coordinated approach to manage climatical hazards. He stressed on the crucial role of provincial and state authorities in close coordination with NDMA to ensure a prompt and effective response to monsoon-related emergencies. He emphasized that the formation of DRC was a critical step to strengthen Pakistan’s disaster management framework and coordination between the Federal and Provincial Governments with focus on national disaster response hence it is imperative that all relevant stakeholders play their roles with utmost responsibility to ensure committee fulfills its purpose.

The Disaster Response Committee will convene regularly to monitor progress and address emerging challenges. NDMA, as the central coordinating body, will play a pivotal role in facilitating these efforts and ensuring alignment with national disaster management policies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024