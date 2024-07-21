AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-21

DRC meeting calls for required monsoon preparations

Press Release Published 21 Jul, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: The second meeting of the National Disaster Response Committee (DRC) was convened at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Headquarters in Islamabad today, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The meeting aimed to review progress on directions given during first DRC meeting and preparations by provinces and departments for Monsoon 2024.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chaired the meeting, whereas PM’s Coordinator for Climate Change Romina Khursheed was also present. The other attendees included senior officials from various ministries, NDMA, PDMAs, SDMAs, representatives from PMD, PCIW, NHA, FFC, Railways and relevant stakeholders.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik delivered the opening remarks, which were followed by briefs on likely impacts of monsoon during upcoming weeks by officials of NEOC, preparedness on part of NDMA and updates from Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), State departments, and other relevant stakeholders on tasks assigned at the initial meeting held on 08 July.

The chair was informed of the ongoing efforts to address potential emergencies, rectify shortcomings, and resource deployment plan for vulnerable areas and regions.

After conclusion of formal updates, Chairman NDMA directed the stakeholders to identify reserve deficiencies and leverage necessary resources available within local formations, departments and domestic / international humanitarian agencies operating in respective areas to address potential crises. PDMA Punjab and Sindh were instructed to continue surveillance of river water levels, eradicate encroachments on waterways and riverbanks, and ensure a state of readiness for potential flood emergencies. He urged relevant departments to secure critical infrastructure such as roads and communication networks against potential threats.

Romina Khursheed directed PDMAs/SDMAs to develop standardized response plans for effective disaster management, which will subsequently be presented to the prime minister during next follow up meeting.

At the end, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister of Housing and Works, highlighted the necessity of well-coordinated approach to manage climatical hazards. He stressed on the crucial role of provincial and state authorities in close coordination with NDMA to ensure a prompt and effective response to monsoon-related emergencies. He emphasized that the formation of DRC was a critical step to strengthen Pakistan’s disaster management framework and coordination between the Federal and Provincial Governments with focus on national disaster response hence it is imperative that all relevant stakeholders play their roles with utmost responsibility to ensure committee fulfills its purpose.

The Disaster Response Committee will convene regularly to monitor progress and address emerging challenges. NDMA, as the central coordinating body, will play a pivotal role in facilitating these efforts and ensuring alignment with national disaster management policies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NDMA monsoon monsoon rain Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada

Comments

200 characters

DRC meeting calls for required monsoon preparations

Breach of IP rights: CRB cannot hear rectification plea: LHC

Business community urges PM to review ‘negative’ measures in Finance Act

Approval of Rs72bn project by Discos BoDs a must: CDWP bars PPMC from negotiating APMS project with ADB

Banning a political party ‘murder of democracy’: IK

JVs strategy evolved: Chinese companies will be invited to invest in 7 major sectors

SC short order in reserved seats case: Review pleas should be heard timely: CJP

Bannu incident: KP government to constitute probe body

Price fixing tactics: Competition Appellate Tribunal affirms penalty on paints co

Offices of shipping companies now open on Saturdays

Promotions: Seniority and merit have to be considered: SC

Read more stories