CTD arrests ‘aide of Osama’

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab claimed on Friday to have foiled several terror plots by arresting alleged militant and senior Al-Qaeda leader in the intelligence-based operations (IBO) across the province.

According to sources, in a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, CTD in collaboration with various intelligence agencies, successfully apprehended Amin ul Haq, a senior leader of the Al-Qaeda, during a meticulously planned operation based on human intelligence reports.

The sources said that the arrested terrorist Amin ul Haq was a close associate of Osama Bin Laden since 1996, and he had allegedly planned sabotage activities across the province and wanted to target important installations.

The CTD, demonstrating its exceptional operational capabilities and dedication, managed to locate and arrest Amin ul Haq. The CTD has registered a case against the arrested terrorist and shifted him to an unknown location, he said. His name has been included in the United Nations international terrorist list.

They further said that the arrest of Amin ul Haq represents a major victory in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in Pakistan and worldwide. His long-standing association with Osama Bin Laden and active role in Al Qaeda led to his arrest and operation. The apprehension of such a high-profile target illustrates the commitment and effectiveness of the CTD Punjab and the Pakistani government in dismantling terrorist networks and ensuring national and global security, he added.

He said that this arrest is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Punjab Police and the CTD in eradicating the menace of terrorism. The Government of the Punjab lauded the efforts of the CTD and reiterated its commitment to fighting terrorism with full force.

The CTD Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024