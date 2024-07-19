LDA to launch education & health cities soon

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority will launch the first education city and health city in the provincial capital soon to promote business activities related to the education and health sectors.

This was disclosed during a meeting chaired by LDA Director General Tahir Farooq held here on Thursday to review the ongoing development works. The meeting was attended by LDA Additional DG Housing, Additional DG Headquarters, Chief Metropolitan Planning, Chief Town Planner I, Chief Town Planner II, Director LDA City, Project Director LDA City, Director LAC, Deputy Director Finance, and relevant officers.

In the meeting, a briefing was given on the proposed plan for the education city spanning over 350 kanals and the health city spanning over 200 kanals. On this occasion, LDA City Project Director Usman Nazar and LDA City Director Hafeezullah also briefed the meeting on the progress made in the LDA City housing scheme.

While addressing the meeting, the LDA DG directed the relevant officials to hand over possession of three more blocks in LDA City. He instructed that the possession of over 1,000 plots in B, D, and E blocks of Jinnah Sector should be given within the next two weeks. He also emphasised that all facilities should be provided for home construction in blocks where plot possession has already been given. He also directed to ensure the recovery from the allottees who have not yet paid development charges.

The meeting also reviewed the development works on structural plan roads and the Iqbal Sector.

