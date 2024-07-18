Sri Lanka shares end lower as communication services stocks weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.52% lower at 11,768.45, falling for three straight sessions.

The communication services sector fell 5%.

SMB Finance and Malwatte Valley Plantations were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 14.3% and 10.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 21.3 million shares from 24 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.13 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.7 million) from 1.24 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 545.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.04 billion rupees, the data showed.