Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as communication services stocks weigh

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2024 05:29pm

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.52% lower at 11,768.45, falling for three straight sessions.

The communication services sector fell 5%.

SMB Finance and Malwatte Valley Plantations were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 14.3% and 10.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 21.3 million shares from 24 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares fall as communication services stocks drag

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.13 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.7 million) from 1.24 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 545.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.04 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as communication services stocks weigh

Pakistan’s GDP growth to hit 3.2% in FY25, says Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Oil prices steady on profit-taking ahead of US job data

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 closes at fresh record high

Police, students clash in Bangladesh as protests over job quotas kill 6 more people

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs254,000 per tola

Constitution permits appointment of ad hoc judges: Law Minister

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Read more stories