Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky rejects attempts to cut deals with Russia after Orban visit

AFP Published 18 Jul, 2024 05:18pm

WOODSTOCK: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday slammed any attempts to cut deals with Moscow behind Kyiv’s back, after Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Addressing European counterparts at a summit in Britain’s grandiose Blenheim Palace, the Ukrainian leader called for “unity” in support of Kyiv as it fights the Russia’s invasion.

“For us it’s very important to maintain unity in Europe because always this unity leads to strong decisions,” Zelensky said at the palace summit near Oxford, in central England.

The call for a unified voice from Europe came after Orban – who was also attending the UK meeting – upset his EU counterparts and Ukraine by meeting Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky says ‘not afraid’ of another Trump presidency

Orban visited Moscow on July 5 as part of what he described as a “peace mission” over the war in Ukraine that also involved visits to Kyiv, Beijing and former US president Donald Trump.

“If someone in Europe tries to resolve issues behind others backs or even at the expense of someone else, if someone wants to make some trips to the capital of war to talk and perhaps promise something against our common interests or at the expense of Ukraine or other countries, then why should we consider such a person?” Zelensky said.

“The EU and NATO can also address all their issues without this one individual.”

Volodymyr Zelensky hails Starmer win, says UK, Ukraine are ‘reliable allies’

As he arrived at Blenheim, Orban told reporters in English when asked about his message to Ukraine: “We are with you.”

But he added: “It is impossible to find a solution in the battlefield.”

The European Political Community gathering comes at what Zelensky described as a “tough period” for Ukraine in its war against the Kremlin’s invading forces.

Ukraine and its backers in Europe are nervously eyeing Trump’s bid to replace US President Joe Biden at elections in November, out of fears the former reality TV star could pull the plug on Washington’s support for Kyiv.

Beyond the summit, Zelensky said he would hold separate talks with Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer and meet King Charles III.

“We will sign an intergovernmental agreement on support for the Ukrainian defence and industrial complex, discuss future defense cooperation, and expand our defense capabilities,” Zelensky wrote on X.

“Since the first days of the full-scale invasion, the UK has been one step ahead in its determination to support Ukraine. This is the kind of resolve we need to stop Russian terror.”

Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine aid

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky rejects attempts to cut deals with Russia after Orban visit

Pakistan’s GDP growth to hit 3.2% in FY25, says Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Oil prices steady on profit-taking ahead of US job data

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 closes at fresh record high

Police, students clash in Bangladesh as protests over job quotas kill 6 more people

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs254,000 per tola

Constitution permits appointment of ad hoc judges: Law Minister

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Read more stories