AIRLINK 89.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 42.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 90.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.7%)
FCCL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.18%)
FFBL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.72%)
HBL 138.01 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (4.47%)
HUBC 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.38%)
PAEL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
PPL 122.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PTC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 58.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
SNGP 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
TRG 61.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,515 Increased By 18.6 (0.22%)
BR30 27,230 Decreased By -59.3 (-0.22%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 178.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 25,802 Increased By 10.4 (0.04%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Volodymyr Zelensky hails Starmer win, says UK, Ukraine are ‘reliable allies’

AFP Published 05 Jul, 2024 01:38pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday congratulated Labour leader Keir Starmer on his party’s “convincing” election win in Britain, and said the two countries would remain allies.

UK’s Labour sweeps to power as Sunak concedes election

“Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a rules-based international order,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

Volodymyr Zelensky Keir Starmer UK general election

Comments

200 characters

Volodymyr Zelensky hails Starmer win, says UK, Ukraine are ‘reliable allies’

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

FY24: forex reserves record increase of over $5bn on foreign inflows

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Farrukh H Khan resigns as Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Dr Gohar Ejaz urges govt to provide relief to salaried class

Keir Starmer pledges to stabilise UK as Labour win huge majority

Oil prices on track for fourth straight week of gains

Five killed in Israeli raid in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Read more stories