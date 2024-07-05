Volodymyr Zelensky hails Starmer win, says UK, Ukraine are ‘reliable allies’

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday congratulated Labour leader Keir Starmer on his party’s “convincing” election win in Britain, and said the two countries would remain allies.

UK’s Labour sweeps to power as Sunak concedes election

“Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a rules-based international order,” Zelensky wrote on social media.