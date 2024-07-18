Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Spain climb to third in FIFA rankings, Argentina stay top

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2024 03:40pm

Newly crowned European champions Spain rose to third in the latest FIFA rankings published on Thursday, while World Cup winners Argentina held on to the top spot following their Copa America triumph.

The rankings come after a busy month for football, with Argentina beating Colombia to win the Copa America and Spain defeating England to win the European Championship.

England moved up to fourth, leapfrogging Brazil after their underwhelming Copa America campaign.

Venezuela, who reached the Copa America quarter-finals, were the most improved side in the rankings, rising 17 places to 37th, with Euro quarter-finalists Turkiye jumping 16 places to 26th.

The top 10-ranked nations:

1 - Argentina

2 - France

3 - Spain

4 - England

5 - Brazil

6 - Belgium

7 - Netherlands

8 - Portugal

9 - Colombia

10 - Italy

Spain FIFA argentina Euro 2024 Copa America 2024 Argentina won a record 16th Copa America Euro 2024 final FIFA rankings

Comments

200 characters

Spain climb to third in FIFA rankings, Argentina stay top

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

SBP projected to bring down policy rate to 16% by 2024-end: Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Oil prices rise on bigger than expected drop in US crude stocks

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 up over 650 points

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs254,000 per tola

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Bangladesh PM vows punishment as students mourn dead classmates

Wheat jumps 1%, rising for 2nd session on strong demand

Read more stories