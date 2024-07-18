Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives in UK for European political community meeting

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2024 03:32pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Britain on Thursday to participate in a meeting of the European Political Community and have a series of bilateral meetings, he said.

The Ukrainian leader published images from an airfield showing him standing with Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Kyiv’s newly appointed ambassador to London who previously served as the head of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Zelensky says ‘not afraid’ of another Trump presidency

Zelenskiy said he planned to meet King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer among others during his trip.

“We will sign an intergovernmental agreement on support for the Ukrainian defence and industrial complex, discuss future defense cooperation, and expand our defense capabilities,” Zelenskiy said on X.

