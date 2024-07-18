Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says downed 33 Ukrainian drones in Crimea, 10 naval drones

AFP Published 18 Jul, 2024 01:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia downed 33 Ukrainian aerial drones overnight over Crimea and 10 naval drones that were heading for the peninsula, Moscow’s defence ministry said Thursday.

“Air defence systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 33 aerial drones over… Crimea,” the ministry said in a Telegram post, adding that forces “in the Black Sea destroyed 10 naval drones that were heading towards the Crimean peninsula”.

Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said earlier on Thursday that loud noises heard in the Crimean city were linked to the Russian army retaliating “against an attempted attack by a surface drone”.

Late last month, Moscow accused Ukraine of carrying out a deadly strike in Crimea using US missiles, killing at least four people, including two children, and injuring more than 150, according to the local authorities installed by Russia.

Two drones were also neutralised overnight in the Bryansk region of western Russia, according to the Russian defence ministry.

“There were no casualties or damage,” local governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram Thursday.

Russia says downed 22 Ukrainian drones

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting both energy sites that it says supply the Russian army, as well as towns and villages just across the border and in Crimea.

Both sides have used drones extensively since the conflict began in February 2022.

Russia Crimea Russia Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Russia Kursk region

Comments

200 characters

Russia says downed 33 Ukrainian drones in Crimea, 10 naval drones

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

SBP projected to bring down policy rate to 16% by 2024-end: Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Oil prices rise on bigger than expected drop in US crude stocks

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 up over 650 points

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs254,000 per tola

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Bangladesh PM vows punishment as students mourn dead classmates

Wheat jumps 1%, rising for 2nd session on strong demand

Read more stories