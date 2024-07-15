Jul 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Russia says downed 22 Ukrainian drones

AFP Published 15 Jul, 2024 11:05am
Photo: Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia downed 22 Ukrainian drones overnight in the west of the country and over Crimea, Moscow’s defence ministry said Monday.

“Over the past night… air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 22 UAVs”, the ministry said in a Telegram post.

Fifteen drones were shot down over the Russian border region of Bryansk, six over Crimea, and one over Lipetsk.

Separately, the governor of Kursk said three more Ukrainian drones had been downed there.

Russia defence ministry says destroyed 38 Ukrainian drones

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting both energy sites that it says fuel Russia’s military, as well as towns and villages just across the border.

Both sides have used drones, including larger self-detonating craft with ranges stretching hundreds of kilometres, extensively throughout the conflict, which began in February 2022.

