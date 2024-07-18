China’s June aluminium imports up 16% on-year, customs data show

BEIJING: China’s imports of unwrought aluminium and products jumped 16% to 240,000 metric tons in June, customs data showed on Thursday.

Imports in the first half of this year totalled 2.04 million tons, up 70.1% from the same period a year earlier, according to the data from the General Administration of Customs.

The data include primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium.

he light metal is traditionally used in the construction, transportation and packaging sectors.

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, rose 15.4% to 13.33 million tons in June, the data showed. Imports of bauxite in the first six months were 77.35 million tons, up 7.4% from a year earlier.