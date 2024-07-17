US concerned at govt’s decision against PTI

WASHINGTON: The United States has expressed concern over the Pakistan government’s decision to seek a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for anti-state activities.

Speaking at his daily news briefing in Washington, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to questions regarding the “possible restrictions on PTI”.

Miller stated that the US has observed government statements imposing restrictions on political parties, which raises concerns that such actions could mark the beginning of a political crackdown. He said that the US will closely monitor these internal developments and decisions.

Miller added that any restrictions on political parties are worrisome because they contradict human rights, freedom of expression, constitutional, and democratic principles.

He emphasised that the United States has always supported actions promoting justice, including adherence to democratic practices and broader principles and laws.

Miller further said that the Pakistani government’s decision to ban the PTI was a complex political process but added that it would be concerned if a political party were banned. “Our understanding is this is the beginning of what would be a complete complex political process, but certainly banning of a political party is something that would be a great concern to us,” he added.

The State Department spokesperson was asked about the US administration’s reaction to the Pakistan government’s decision to move a case in the apex court seeking ban on Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, days after twin court decisions favoured the former prime minister.

Imran Khan and his PTI got major relief last week when an Islamabad judge had overturned his illegal marriage conviction while the Supreme Court had awarded the PTI more more parliamentary seats.

Both cases were considered a major blow to the coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari as many believed the decision would end the treasury benches majority in the National Assembly.

In response to another question, Miller said: “We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional democratic principles including respect for human rights and freedom of expression. We support democratic processes and broader principles, including the rule of law and equal justice under the law.”

Miller went on to add that the administration would monitor the court decisions. “As those internal processes continue to play out we will monitor these decisions … any further decisions by the courts,” he added.

To another question, Miller responded: “We abhor political violence in any country, including Pakistan, and have spoken out against it and condemned it. And we support the rule of law in Pakistan and every country in the world, and we want to see respect for democratic principles and people’s fundamental human rights and democratic rights upheld.

That’s true in Pakistan; it’s true everywhere in the world. That’s been something I’ve spoken so many times.