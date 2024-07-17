Media delegation from Balochistan meets Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING: A delegation of journalists from Balochistan province, accompanied by representatives from the China International Communications Group (CICG) called on Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi at Pakistan Embassy Beijing on Tuesday.

Warmly welcoming the delegation, Ambassador Hashmi emphasized the pivotal role of media in fostering friendship between Pakistan and China. He underlined the significance of Pakistan-China ties and encouraged both Pakistani and Chinese media to actively highlight success stories of the enduring relationship.

Ambassador also highlighted the central position of Balochistan in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and underscored the importance attached by Pakistan and China to the development of Balochistan.

The journalists from various parts of Balochistan shared experiences from their visit to China and expressed their keen interest in covering the diverse dimensions of the Pakistan-China relationship.

Representatives from CICG provided insights into the media landscape in China and discussed potential areas for collaboration with Pakistani media.