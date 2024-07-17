Bannu attack: Bilawal lauds forces for foiling terrorist attack

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Bannu cantonment, resulting in the tragic martyrdom of our brave soldiers.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the martyred security personnel, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep grief and vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder in their grief. He commended the security forces for their resolute efforts in thwarting the heinous attack on Bannu check post, acknowledging their bravery and determination in combating terrorism.

“Thwarting Bannu attack by the brave soldiers is a testament to the unwavering resolve of our security forces against terrorism,” he said.

Highlighting the concerning trend of continuous use of Afghan territory by terrorists, Bilawal urged the Afghan interim government to take effective measures against such elements.