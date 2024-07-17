Jul 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-17

Bannu attack: Bilawal lauds forces for foiling terrorist attack

NNI Published 17 Jul, 2024 02:42am

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Bannu cantonment, resulting in the tragic martyrdom of our brave soldiers.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the martyred security personnel, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep grief and vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder in their grief. He commended the security forces for their resolute efforts in thwarting the heinous attack on Bannu check post, acknowledging their bravery and determination in combating terrorism.

“Thwarting Bannu attack by the brave soldiers is a testament to the unwavering resolve of our security forces against terrorism,” he said.

Highlighting the concerning trend of continuous use of Afghan territory by terrorists, Bilawal urged the Afghan interim government to take effective measures against such elements.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP

Comments

200 characters

Bannu attack: Bilawal lauds forces for foiling terrorist attack

Against closure, PSM board says Cabinet is ill-advised

From FY12 onward: Rs4.975trn subsidy given to power sector: MoF

MoF unveils fund release strategy: No office can make direct payments through SBP

SLA improves funding prospects, says Moody’s

Ban on PTI: Coalition partners to be taken on board: Dar

Coal-fired power plant: ADB sets August 15 deadline for KE, JCPL and GHCL to ink PPA

WeBOC integrated with PSW

Ad hoc SC judges: Former Justices Tariq and Miankhel agree for their appointments

US concerned at govt’s decision against PTI

Exporters reject amendments in SRO 350(I)/2024

Read more stories