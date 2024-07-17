FUU’s retired teachers, other employees demand payment of dues

KARACHI: The convener of the retired employees’ committee, Federal Urdu University, Professor Dr. Tauseef Ahmed Khan has appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to direct the university administration for the release of dues and pensions of retired employees and teachers.

Professor Dr. Tauseef Ahmed Khan said that the university’s teachers and employees had been deprived of their dues and pensions, even on important religious occasions such as Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, and Youm-e-Ashur.

“It is unfortunate that Rs50 million have been invested in projects run by the university administration, but they are unable to pay the dues of retired employees and teachers who dedicated their lives to the university’s prosperity,” he added.

He further stated that only a few corrupt individuals have benefited from these investments, while genuine teachers and employees face a severe financial crisis.

The latest figure of retired employees and teachers is over 50, and five employees have already died due to the worst financial crisis.

Dr. Tauseef Ahmed Khan urged the prime minister and federal education minister to investigate these corrupt officials and conduct a detailed audit of the university’s bank accounts.

He emphasized that the Federal Urdu University, established in the name of the national language ‘Urdu’, is failing to serve students and produce individuals who can contribute to the country’s prosperity and sovereignty in the future.

He appealed to the prime minister to issue a release order for the payments to all retired employees and teachers, enabling the Federal Urdu University to flourish and fulfill its role in bettering society.

