Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks steady amid focus on Third Plenum; HK shares fall

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2024 10:53am

SHANGHAI: China stocks held steady on Tuesday, as investors awaited the details of reform measures announced at the ‘Third Plenum’ meeting amid a slew of weak economic data. Hong Kong shares fell, dragged by tech stocks.

China stocks rise as weak GDP data

  • China’s economy grew much slower than expected in the second quarter as a protracted property downturn and job insecurity knocked the wind out of a fragile recovery, keeping alive expectations that Beijing will need to unleash more stimulus.

  • The highly watched Third Plenum will outline efforts to promote advanced manufacturing, revise the tax system to curb debt risks, manage a vast property crisis, boost domestic consumption and revitalise the private sector. The details will likely come out on Thursday.

  • Shares of China’s Ping An Insurance fell 5.4% in Hong Kong, after the insurer said it had raised $3.5 billion in a convertible bond.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.21% at 2,967.85.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.21%, with its financial sector sub-index down 0.54%, the consumer staples sector up 0.16%, the real estate index up 1.74% and the healthcare sub-index trading 0.17% higher.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.34% to 6,335.88, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.37% at 17,769.96.

  • Hong Kong-listed tech giants declined 1.7%, with Trip.com down 6.1%.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.07%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.39% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.94%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.35%, while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.34%.

  • The yuan was quoted at 7.2649 per US dollar, 0.08% weaker than the previous close of 7.259.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks steady amid focus on Third Plenum; HK shares fall

‘Matter of great concern’, says US State Dept on PTI ban

5G spectrum auction: 11 entities submit EOIs for consultancy

Cement dealers go on countrywide strike against taxes

PSP of Discos cited as reason: World Bank reluctant to finance ‘APMS’

Monitoring, recovery of WHT: FBR advised to give field teams access to softwares of banks

Oil prices fall on lingering Chinese demand concerns

Govt has no mandate to impose ban on PTI: Khaqan

PTI reacts strongly to govt’s move

FPCCI urges govt to review agreements with IPPs

Reserved seats verdict: Nawaz files review petition in SC

Read more stories