World

North Korea warns of ‘devastating consequences’ over leaflets from South

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2024 10:17am
Photo: Reuters
SEOUL: North Korea said on Tuesday that South Korea will face “devastating consequences” over anti-Pyongyang leaflets, state media KCNA said.

Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister and a senior party official, said large balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets from South Korea were found in her country, causing inconvenience to residents.

North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

“The situation seemed to be becoming unacceptable. Again I give you a stern warning,” she said in a statement carried by KCNA.

