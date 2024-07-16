Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold drifts higher as US rate cut optimism boosts appeal

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2024 09:37am

Gold prices nudged higher on Tuesday as comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for a September rate cut, while investors awaited more US economic data for further monetary policy cues.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,425.69 per ounce by 0424 GMT. On Monday, prices hit their highest level since May 20, when bullion scaled a record peak of $2,449.89.

US gold futures gained 0.1% to $2,431.80.

“Powell continued to lay the groundwork for upcoming policy easing.

A rate cut in September is now fully priced in by markets, which may keep sentiments in gold prices well-supported in the lead-up,“ said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Powell said on Monday the three US inflation readings over the second quarter of this year “add somewhat to confidence” that the pace of price increases is returning to the Fed’s target in a sustainable fashion, remarks that suggest a turn to interest rate cuts may not be far off.

When interest rates decrease, the appeal of non-yielding bullion typically increases. Investors were awaiting US retail sales data due at 1230 GMT on Tuesday and comments from Fed governors Christopher Waller and Adriana Kugler later this week for further direction.

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

A subdued retail sales report may underpin gold prices on dovish Fed bets, while a break to a fresh high will mark a continuation of gold’s broader upward trend, which may leave the $2,600 level on watch next, Yeap said.

Elsewhere, India’s four-week platinum imports from mid-June eclipsed 2023’s total as bullion dealers exploited a loophole by registering alloys containing around 90% gold as platinum to avoid higher duties, government and industry officials told Reuters.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.8% to $30.75 per ounce and platinum eased 0.3% to $992.26, while palladium rose 0.4% to $954.18.

