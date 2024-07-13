Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan registered gains for the fourth successive session on Saturday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs249,400 after a single-day gain of Rs400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs213,820 after it registered an increase of Rs343, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,200 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,410 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $6 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.