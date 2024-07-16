PM stands firm on tax laws: Adviser

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Monday said that the prime minister has expressed his unwavering commitment to enforcing tax laws.

Speaking on a private news channel, he said that the prime minister showed resolute commitment and issued strict instructions to enforcing tax laws during a recent meeting focused on the economy and taxation.

“The prime minister said that tax laws are designed to address the country’s economic challenges and must be implemented without exception,” he said adding, “there will be no turning back, even if he has to resign.”

He clarified that the prime minister’s statement was purely about economic and tax issues and not related to the current political scenario. He reiterated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) readiness for dialogue, even in the face of adversity.