Moderate monsoon currents: authorities asked to pull their socks up

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Metrological Department has said that moderate monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea in the country from Tuesday (today), where heavy fall may increase inflows in local nullahs/streams.

All concerned authorities were advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain wind/thundershower are expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 16th to 21st July with occasional gaps.

Rain wind/thundershower are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, MandiBahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from 17th to 20th July with occasional gaps. Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D G Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, KotAddu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from 17th to 19th July.

Rain-wind/ thundershower are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from 16th (evening/night) to 21st July with occasional gaps.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. Rain wind/thundershower is expected in north/eastern parts of Balochistan (Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Shirani, Kohlu, Harnai, Naseerabad and Jaffarabad) from 17th to 19th July with occasional gaps.

Mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. Rain, wind/thundershower is expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, QamberShahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu and Padidan on July 18 and 19 with occasional gaps.

Mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather condition at time are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan. However, rainfall activity is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 17th to 21st July with occasional gaps.

Heavy fall may increase inflows in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir from 17th to 19th July. Heavy fall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Punjab and lower Sindh on 18th & 19th July.

Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the spell. Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period. Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

