Thomas Mueller ends Germany career following Euro 2024

AFP Published 15 Jul, 2024 03:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: Germany striker Thomas Mueller said Monday he was retiring from international football after a disappointing Euro 2024 in which the host nation were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

“After 131 national team games and 45 goals, I am saying goodbye,” Mueller said in a video statement announcing his decision.

Mueller, who turns 35 in September, was a key member of the German team that won the 2014 World Cup.

The charismatic forward also scored the opening goal in Germany’s unforgettable 7-1 win over the hosts Brazil in the semi final.

“When I played my first international match for the German national team over 14 years ago, I could never have dreamed of all this,” Mueller said in the video.

“It always made me very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together,” he said.

Copa final was dream farewell says Di Maria

A tearful Mueller had hinted at retirement following Germany’s exit from Euro 2024.

The tournament hosts lost 2-1 in the quarter-final to Spain, who went on to lift the trophy on Sunday against England.

After the Spain game, Mueller said he would hold talks with national team coach Julian Nagelsmann and decide whether it was the “sensible option” to step aside in favour of younger players.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is the only member of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning side still involved in the national team set up.

Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos announced before Euro 2024 that he would retire from football after the tournament.

Unlike Kroos, Mueller will continue to play for his club Bayern Munich, where he is under contract until 2025.

Only Lothar Matthaeus and Miroslav Klose have played more games for Germany than Mueller, who is also Germany’s sixth highest goalscorer of all time.

