Markets

Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 metric tons corn

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2024 12:31pm

HAMBURG: Taiwan’s MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, July 17, they said.

Price offers in MFIG’s tender are being sought for one consignment of yellow corn of between 40,000 tons and 65,000 tons at a premium over the Chicago December 2024 corn contract.

CBOT corn futures turn higher

Shipment is sought between Sept. 8 and Sept. 27 if the corn is sourced from the US Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said.

If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought during Sept. 23-Oct. 12.

Because of concerns about poor quality, Argentine corn will only be accepted by MFIG if it is the lowest price offered and at least 4 cents per bushel below the next cheapest offer from other origins, traders said.

