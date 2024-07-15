Argentina clinch record 16th Copa America with 1-0 extra-time victory over Colombia

MIAMI GARDENS: Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

Martinez, the tournament’s leading scorer, latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112nd minute to spark wild celebrations among Argentina fans.

Argentina’s latest title comes on the back of their triumphs at the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa America, and gives eight-times Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi the perfect sendoff in what is likely his last international tournament.

The game was delayed by more than an hour after thousands of fans without tickets tried to enter the stadium.