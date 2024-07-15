AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Markets Print 2024-07-15

Reactivating Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project: PM orders formation of body on urgent basis

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2024 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: The closure of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project is causing a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was briefed on Sunday.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, an official statement said.

He directed to form a committee on urgent basis with respect to “reactivating” this project, the statement added.

Former secretary interior Shahid Khan, the head of the investigation committee, investigating the recent faults in the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, briefed the PM on the probe, the press release said.

During the meeting, the PM was informed that on April 29, 2024, due to the pressure drop in the right and left head race tunnels of Neelum-Jhelum Hydro-power Project, there was a reduction in power generation, and, on May 2, 2024, power generation from the power plant was completely stopped.

A preliminary investigation report was presented in this regard, the press release said.

Defects in Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in 2021 are also being made part of investigation report, the meeting was informed.

The power generation was also suspended in 2022 due to fault in tailrace tunnel of project, the meeting was further informed, according to the press release.

Geophysical and seismic factors were also ignored in construction of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project and adequate concrete lining of head race tunnel was also not done, according to the briefing given to Sharif.

The PM directed to immediately complete the investigation report regarding the recent closure of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, “identify those responsible for the defects in the project and take strict action against them.”

Senior government officials attended the meeting.

